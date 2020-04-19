Dwayne Alan "Duck" Thomas
Monitor, WA
Dwayne Alan Thomas was born in Wenatchee, WA, on January 6, 1956, and passed on April 9, 2020, at the age of 64. Dwayne was the only child of Barlow and Osy Thomas of Ash Flat, AR. Dwayne had a half-brother, Dallas Soward. Dwayne grew up in Monitor, WA, at the family home. He spent his school years at Monitor Elementary and Cashmere High School, graduating in 1974.
After graduation, he went to work at Valley Tractor as a mechanic. He then became a mechanic for Blue Star Growers, and then, the City of Cashmere.
He met Linda Taylor and they married on September 23,1977. They had their only child, Angela Thomas Ortiz, on April 14, 1979.
Dwayne was known to most of his friends as Duck. Dwayne’s passion was cars and motorcycles. He was a true mechanic, always working on anything with a motor.
Dwayne was predeceased by his parents, Barlow and Osy Thomas; and half-brother, Dallas Soward. He is survived by his daughter, Angela Thomas Ortiz; grandchildren: Nathaniel Thomas, Terry Lockley, Kaylee Moore, and Orianna Ortiz; his life partner of nineteen years, Sherri Fisher; her kids: Carmen and Cory Tidwell, Eddie and Barb Fisher; and granddaughter, Alexis Fisher.
A Celebration of Dwayne's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.