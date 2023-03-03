Dwight Bartholomew
March 8, 1932 – February 8, 2023
Port Angeles, WA
(formerly of Leavenworth, WA)
A boundless spirit, Dwight was frequently bursting with accordion music and song. He was a son of the rich who'd climbed off the corporate ladder to teach gradeschool. At 90, he died of congestive heart failure on February 8, 2023, in his home in Port Angeles, WA.
He was born on March 8, 1932, at Sloane Hospital for Women, founded by his family in New York, to Dana T. Bartholomew, Yale Class of 1928, of Ansonia, CT. His mother was the former Adela Sloane Griswold, of W. and J. Sloane, and Griswold Iron Works.
Early years were spent in the family's brownstone on Lower Fifth Avenue, New York City, NY, and summers at their compound in Old Lyme, CT. He was educated at Selwyn House in Montreal, Quebec, Canada; St. Paul's School in Concord, NH; Yale University in New Haven, CT. At Yale (class of '54), he excelled at enduring friendships, hockey, the swing of an oar, and solo bicycle rides as far as his muscular thighs could carry him. He excelled at music. Like his father before him, he loved to sing. His deep baritone filled rooms with joy. He sang in the Yale Glee Club, joined Scroll and Key, and competed in crew and hockey.
He served in the U.S. Army as a chaplain's assistant, private first class, in Stuttgart. In 1957, he married Elizabeth Hill. They had four children. He worked for First National City Bank of New York, in Brazil, and later, Alcan Aluminum. At age 38, he answered a call to teach. He taught for 20 years at many elementary schools in southern California. He retired to Leavenworth, WA, where he met Mary Ellen Olson, whom he married in 2004, in East Grand Forks, ND. They united in song. Dwight and Mary Ellen moved to Port Angeles in 2005.
He'd picked up an accordion when he was eight and never put it down. At age 60, he learned bass trombone, with his favorite Dixieland jazz; and 25 years later, the ukulele. A lifelong seeker who loved hymns such as "How Sweet Thou Art," Dwight practiced Christian Science, briefly attended Calvary Chapel in the 70's, then found solace in the Quakers' Society of Friends. He practiced yoga at dawn.
A longtime member of AA, he enjoyed sharing his experience, his strength, and his hope. He liked to acknowledge the good in people and regale family and friends with stories.
Upon dying, he was covered by the flag of his favorite hockey team, the Montreal Canadians, and warmed by his cat.
Dwight is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen; brother, Andy; four children: Dana, Sterling, Sloane and Caroline; and his grandchildren: Treat and Price Schubert.
A Memorial Service will be held in Port Angeles, WA, at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 301 E. Lopez Ave, Port Angeles, WA, at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, April 15, 2023. A Graveside Service will be held at the family cemetery in Old Lyme, CT. Date and time is still to be determined.