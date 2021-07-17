Dwight Dean Pflugrath
November 14, 1956 – July 11, 2021
Peshastin, WA
Dwight Dean Pflugrath, 64, of Peshastin, WA, passed away suddenly on July 11, 2021. He was born November 14, 1956, in Leavenworth, WA, to Alfred and Ester Pflugrath. He attended Peshastin-Dryden School and graduated in 1975. He attended Wenatchee Valley College and Whitworth University in Spokane, WA, earning a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s in counseling. Dwight taught class, was a school counselor, athletic director, and basketball and track coach in Mansfield, Ritzville, and Brewster, WA.
After 33 years in public education, he moved back to his hometown of Peshastin, and was hired as an administrator and teacher at Upper Valley Christian School in Leavenworth, WA, where he started the first track program in the school’s history. He recently retired after 42 years in education.
Dwight was a member of the Washington State Coaches Association and was inducted into their Hall of Fame. He was also an inductee into Wenatchee Valley College’s Hall of Fame for basketball in 2011. He was an active member in the Church of the Nazarene.
Dwight is survived by his wife, Mary of Peshastin, WA; son, Brett (Audrey) of West Richland, WA; daughter, Jillian (Jeff) Pflugrath Bass of Seattle, WA; two grandchildren: Elise and Anders Pflugrath of West Richland, WA; brothers: Robert (Leanna) and Dave (Rosemary), both of Peshastin, WA; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Ester Pflugrath; and a brother, Fred Pflugrath.
Memorial Services for Dwight will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Church of the Nazarene, 111 Ski Hill Dr., Leavenworth, WA. You are invited to view his website at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to leave a memory and/or make a donation. Memorial contributions will be welcomed at Upper Valley Christian School, 111 Ski Hill Dr., Leavenworth, WA, 98826. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.