Dwight L. McKee

Dwight fought a courageous battle, but passed away peacefully at the age of 77, in Wenatchee WA. He was born to Victor and Nadine McKee of Pasco, WA.
On May 30, 1964, he married Cathy Fechner, and together they share three children. He later married Virginia (Collins) Olason on July 24, 1986, in Wenatchee, WA, and their families were united.
The couple built their future in East Wenatchee, boating, camping, collecting, and creating memories with family and friends.
Father of six and beloved granpda to many grandchildren and great- grandchildren, he remained a constant kid at heart; always making jokes, pushing the limits, and resisting being told what to do. Although a career employee of Alcoa, he had a different passion. Dubbed the “Train Man,” he loved trains, toys, movies, and especially dessert. He could often be found at the local diner enjoying breakfast, a neighborhood yard sale, or at a nearby train and toy show, looking for the next treasure for his display shelf.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Paul Salgado. He is survived by his siblings: Debbie, Deanna and Dale, Mark Salgado; his wife, Virginia McKee; children: Mike McKee, Randy McKee, Cheryl McKee, Tina (Pace) Baker, Nina (Pace) Makin, Rita Pace; and their families.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the gathering room at Pybus Public Market, 7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, WA, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., with refreshments and fellowship to follow.
To plant a tree in memory of Dwight McKee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.