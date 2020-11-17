Dylan Jaramillo

Dylan "DJ" Jaramillo
August 18, 2003 - November 8, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Dylan loved interactive games, card games, board games, and D&D. He loved being in the Golden Apple Band. He was witty, intelligent, and warm. A hug from Dylan was magical. He loved hiking. Mostly he loved people. He would stay at anyone's side if he knew they were hurting, such a sensitive soul. He leaves an emptiness we cannot bear, but he wants this family and community to heal. We will love him forever.
Dylan is survived by his mother, Teresa Jaramillo, and step-father, Mike Snyder of Wenatchee, WA; father, John Jaramillo of Seattle, WA; siblings: George and Jill Jaramillo; grandparents, Carol and Aldo Campanoli of Tacoma, WA; and grandparents, Shannon and Albert Jaramillo of Desert Aire, WA. He has many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, who loved him dearly.
A Viewing will be held at Jones & Jones-Betts, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, on Friday evening, November 20, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Memorial will be held for close friends and family, on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Jones & Jones-Betts. The Burial will take place at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA, on Monday November 22, 2020, at 12:00 noon. Arrangements are assisted byt Jones & Jones-Betts, Wenatchee, WA.