Earl Ennis
April 2, 1935 - April 29, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Earl Eugene Ennis, son of Early Ennis and Bertie Ennis nee' Hamrick, passed away April 29, 2020. Earl was born in Quanah, TX, on April 2, 1935, the eldest of three children. While Earl spent most of his growing up years in Quanah, the family also lived in Fresno, CA, for two years, while his father, Early, was hospitalized for tuberculosis. During this time, ten year old Earl helped support his mother and siblings, by delivering newspapers and picking cotton. Cotton picking was a job he was very familiar with, having done it as a seven year old, with his younger sister, Marie, in Texas. After his father's release from the sanatorium, the family returned to Quanah, where Earl would attend high school and play football.
After high school, Earl joined the U.S. Navy, in 1954, and would serve for 21 years as a Construction Electrician, a member of the Construction Battalion (Seabees). Earl had an amazing career in the U.S. Navy, having been stationed in Japan, Korea, Ireland, Vietnam, and Alaska. It was while stationed near Ferndale, CA, that he met his wife, Isobel Scott. They were married April 22, 1961. Their wedding ceremony was immediately followed by a bowling trip, that included their entire wedding party.
For their honeymoon, Isobel returned to work in San Francisco, CA, while Earl was deployed to Korea. One year later, Earl returned and they both began their Ireland adventure with the Navy. Their sons, Scott and Steven, were both born while they were stationed in Ireland.
After Ireland, Earl returned to the Naval Construction Battalion at Pt. Hueneme, CA. From there, he would deploy twice to Vietnam, in 1967 and 1968, and was present for the Tet Offensive. After Vietnam, the family remained in Oxnard, CA, until Earl was deployed to Adak, AK.
He retired from the Navy, in 1975, then began his career with Oxnard Union High School District, as the maintenance supervisor for five high schools. After retiring from the school district, he started his own business as an electrical contractor. The family then moved to El Rio, CA, where they remained during their son's high school years and the birth of their grandchildren. Earl and Isobel maintained the best grandparent's house ever, with a pool in the backyard, a pool table in the living room, and a grandpa who taught them card and pool table tricks, like how to run the table. Earl and Isobel came to Wenatchee, WA, in 2006, when their son, Scott, moved here with his family. They immediately found themselves a bowling league and pinochle group and settled right into their retired life. Earl continued to be busy, volunteering for the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, and the Methodist Church of Leavenworth doing electrical work.
Earl is survived by his wife of 59 years, Isobel; and son, Scott; three grandchildren: Tyler of Leavenworth, WA, Flynt Ennis IT1 USN, and Kelcey Ennis, of Peshastin, WA. He was predeceased by his son, Steven, in 2002
Graveside Service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park and Mausoleum, 301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Mike Rowe Works Foundation's scholarship fund at https://www.mikeroweworks.org/