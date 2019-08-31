Earl G. Petit, Jr.
December 4, 1956 - August 21, 2019
Leavenworth, WA
Earl Petit, 62, “checked out” on August 21, 2019, after “living the most wonderful life any person could have ever asked for”. He was born in Spokane, WA, on December 4, 1956, to Earl G. Petit, Sr. and Margorie E. Hays, “the absolute best parents I could have had”. Earl was the oldest of three children, with two sisters that he loved and teased, Julie and Kim. Earl grew up in Spokane, WA, until the fifth grade. The family then moved to a five-acre farm outside of Spokane in the West Plains area, so he would have more space to get into mischief. There, he rode horses, raised cows, pigs, chickens, and more than his fair share of Cain. He ventured into riding motorcycles around 13 years old and then, the horses got boring. That was, until he met beautiful Anita Kleinfelter at Cheney High School, who loved horses, and suddenly Earl thought horses were ok again. So, he saddled up his horse, King, and apparently made enough of an impression on Anita that she gave him a chance.
They graduated from high school in 1975, and Anita started college at the University of Washington, while Earl signed up for the Army, based at Fort Lewis, WA. Anita and Earl were married on September 11, 1976, the start of the most adventurous, devoted, and inspiring partnership we know.
After the Army, they traveled around Europe for three months, before returning to live in Spokane for a year, where Earl went to college on the GI Bill and tried selling real estate. The times were tough, so they moved to Tacoma, WA, and Earl joined the Pierce County Sheriff's Department and worked in the jail for 18 years. There, he and Anita started their family, raising their daughter, Kendra, and son, Devon. Together, with their family, they remodeled a house and built a fourplex. This is the way he taught his kids how to fix and do anything yourself, as well as important lessons in classic Petit Economics. As an enthusiastic and fun-loving father, he taught them how to live life to the fullest by engaging in every activity, playing lots of games, and starting each day with a full breakfast of pancakes, bacon, and eggs.
Earl quit his job at the jail in 1999, and the family took a little break in life. They pulled the kids out of school for a year and traveled the Southwest in a 16-foot camp trailer for a couple of months, and then decided to head over to New Zealand and Australia for three months. When they came back, they moved to Shugart Flats, in Plain, WA, and the kids graduated from Cascade High School, in Leavenworth. With some gracious help from family, friends, and neighbors, Earl built three homes on the property. They started a vacation rental business, A Seventh Heaven, and currently rent out two of the houses he built. There was no such thing as “free time” in the Petit household because Earl made sure to pack every minute with something fun. From skiing, snowmobiling, hiking, biking, rafting, floating, and playing volleyball all day, to playing cards, dice, dominoes, and board games all night, he did it all and always roped everyone else in. More recently, Earl took up pickleball and loved it. In 2017, he won several medals at various tournaments, playing at the 3.5 level. In all his activities, Earl made connections with new people, which grew into friendships. He always said he had such great friends and some very special ones that he shared a magical bond with.
Earl and Anita felt their move to Plain was one of the best moves they could have made, and that feeling has only grown stronger over the past two years, since the accident in 2017 that left Earl paralyzed. Our family has been honored by and so grateful for the outpouring of love and support from all of the wonderful people they have met through Thursday night get-togethers, the Edelweiss dance group, the Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue Auxiliary, the Plain Church, and their incredible friends and neighbors.
Many thanks to all the staff at Confluence Health who helped Earl and the family through his initial recovery, and especially Dr. Ed Farrar, a fellow paraplegic, for his support. These past two years we were given with Earl would not have been possible without each and everyone of you, who supported our family in so many ways.
Earl leaves behind a large and loving family, which he helped glue together so strongly. He never forgot a birthday, and you could always count on receiving his call, with an off-key Happy Birthday song the second you answered.
He is survived by his wife, Anita; his father and step-mother, Earl, Sr. and Ila Petit; his father and mother-in-law, Wayne and Ingrid Kleinfelter; sisters: Julie Albright and Kim Bledsoe; sisters-in-law: Patty Crespin, Monica Jacobs, and Joyce Conner; brothers-in-law: John Bledsoe, Jon Albright, Doug Crespin, Mike Jacobs, and Vince Conner; step-sister, Susie Grantham; and step-brother, Dan Grantham, and his kids: Kendra and Jadran Jergovic, and their kids: Adriana, Viktoria, and Oliver; Devon and Piper Petit, and their kids: Easton, Earl, and Maya.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Mountain Springs Lodge, in Plain, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue Auxiliary, who responded so quickly to Earl’s accident in 2017, and who have been of tremendous support to the family and community.