Earl Scellick
Ephrata, WA
Earl Scellick ended his 96 year marathon on March 15, 2021. He was born August 6, 1924, in Hastings, ND, to Frank Scellick and Lillian Christenson Scellick. He was the first of five children of Norwegian, Swedish, and German ancestry.
He was born just before the Great Depression, a time that would shape his future and the futures of millions of other Americans; those years left a deep impression on him. Other events that followed, would continue that impression as he entered World War II in the 1940's. Training from his service in the U.S. Navy, as a Machinist Mate 3rd Class, taught him the “Navy” way. Everything had a place, it had to be in order, be clean, and done right. That was something he lived by.
Following the war years, he drove through Ephrata, WA, with his parents on a dusty, 100 degree day, in a 1930's era car with no air conditioning. “Who would want to live here,” he thought as they drove the streets.
Settling in Tacoma, WA, where his family lived, Earl met Cecelia Reopelle, who was a co-worker with his sister, Maxine. At the invitation of his future father-in-law, they sat at a local tavern, where Al Reopelle made certain that any children born would be raised in the Catholic faith. Once Al had that assurance, the wedding was held on November 26, 1947; a marriage lasting 73 years.
Earl and Cecelia moved to that dusty hot town, in 1948, where he delivered fuel to construction crews working on the canal being constructed in central Washington.
He opened “Earl’s Mobil”, in 1951. After 20 years, Earl purchased a new business that became “Earl’s Texaco.” He retired in 1989.
Earl was the oldest of four siblings who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Cecelia; children: Steve, Mike, Diana Wavra, and Rene Kamstra.
Earl lived in the same house for 66 years, until moving to the Coolidge House, where he was under the care of Harold Geesey and Betty Taylor for the final weeks of his life. The family is grateful for their excellent care of him.
Please express your thoughts and memories for the family at www.nicolesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the care of Nicoles Funeral Home of Ephrata, WA.