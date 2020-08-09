Earl "Vern" Slocum
Wenatchee, WA
Earl "Vern" Slocum, 86 years of age, of Wenatchee, WA, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his home in Wenatchee, WA.
His viewing will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 p.m., at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Rd., East Wenatchee, WA. The Service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the Leavenworth Cemetery. Visit Heritage memorialchapel.com for full obituary.
