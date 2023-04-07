Eddie W. Dickerson, 50, of Springfield, MO, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 5, 2023. He was born in Tonasket, WA, to Eddie W. Dickerson, Sr. and Cynthia A. (Nelson) Dickerson on April 3, 1972. Eddie was part of the Republic High School class of 1991. He enlisted in the Army in December of 1994, and served until October of 1998, and then served in the Army Reserves until Febuary of 2004. He graduated from Vatterott College in Missouri in 2011, with an HVAC/Building Maintenance Certification. Eddie lived and worked in Washington State and Missouri where he was currently living.
Eddie Wayne was a gentle soul and was kind to others. He found humor in most situations and also enjoyed singing karaoke. He was an avid fisherman and hunter; he always talked about the big fish that spit out the hook or the big buck that always seemed to get away. His family loves him so very much and will miss him greatly.
Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Eddie W. Dickerson Sr.; and grandparents, Harold and Sarah (Dickerson) Eshom. He is survived by his daughter, Angela Dickerson; and son, James Dickerson; mother, Cindy Dickerson; sisters: Candi (Bill) Frazier, and Niska (Rob) Morris, and brother, Bob (Betty) Clough, and dear friend, Cassandra Kamchee, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Free Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1508 Fir St., Oroville, WA, 98844, on April 15, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.
