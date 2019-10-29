Edgar Lionel Rodrigue
Wenatchee, WA
On Sunday, July 21, 2019, Edgar Lionel Rodrigue, loving father, husband, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 54. Edgar was born on October 24, 1964, in La Cruz, Sinaloa, Mexico, to Ramona Leyva Figueroa and Alejandro Rodriguez Guevara. Edgar moved to the United States at 16 years old. He attended West Valley High School in Yakima, WA. After high school, he climbed the agricultural ladder and with his work ethic and determination, he became warehouse manager at Northwest Wholesale residing in Wenatchee, WA.
Edgar had a passion for riding motorcycles that he instilled in his kids. His most astounding quality is how much he loved his family. You could feel the warmth of his smile every time you saw him. Edgar's soul was so generous and loving that he made anyone feel like family.
He is survived by his seven children: Ashley, Hailey, Brennon, Charles, Nicolas, Ty, and Anndi; and two granddaughters: Sydney and Stella.