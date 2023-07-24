Edith Christopher
March 8, 1920 – July 19, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Edith Irene (Johnson) Christopher was born in Monitor, WA on March 8, 1920, and passed away peacefully at 103 years of age, on July 19, 2023.
She was born to Dorrance and Elizabeth Johnson. She was the second oldest of five siblings. Edith had two sisters, Dorothy and Theresa, who died during the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918. She married James W. Christopher, on March 16, 1942. They had two sons, James Christopher (Sue), and Homer Christopher (Linda).
Edith and her husband, Jim, owned and operated an apple and pear orchard in Peshastin,WA, from 1950 through the 1970's.
Edith worked at Peshastin Fruit Grower's Association from 1953 through her retirement in 1983. She also worked at Boswell's Furniture for several years and operated a 7-Eleven store in Edmonds,WA, for a short period of time, with her husband, Jim.
Edith was an active member of Peshastin United Church of Christ (now Light in the Valley Community Church) and was involved with the women's fellowship. She taught Sunday School and helped with Vacation Bible School for many years.
After Edith's retirement, she and Jim bought a place in Apache Junction,AZ, and started snow-birding there in the winters. Prior to that, they had a motorhome and traveled all over the U.S. with Edith's sister, Louise, and her husband, Curly.
Edith was well known for her apple crisp, peanut brittle, and chocolate chip cookies along with many other goodies.
The whole family loved playing one of her favorite card games, called “65”, with each person putting 65 cents in the kitty. She was quite the card shark. In 2010, Homer and Linda introduced her and the family to a wood board game called “Fast Track”, otherwise known as Aggravation, which became a favorite game of hers.
She loved watching game shows on television and most sports (especially tennis, golf, and football). She lived in Independent Living at Colonial Vista in Wenatchee,up until the last few months of her life.
Edith was a prayer warrior. She was a loving, caring person with a heart of gold. Edith was preceded in death by husband, James Christopher; and siblings: Dorothy, Theresa, and David. Edith is survived by her sons: James (Sue) Christopher of Surprise, AZ, and Homer (Linda) Christopher of San Diego, CA; grandsons: Terry (Terrie Jean) Christopher, Timothy (Tamariel) Christopher; step-grandchildren: John (Kellie) Reece and Michelle Gregoire; great grandchildren: Gavin Davis, Corey, Maggie, Caden, Camden, and Cooper; step-great-grandchildren: Don Frisch and Corey Reece; sister: Louise Lombard of Wenatchee, WA; nephews: Jeff (Deedee) Lombard and Mark (Karen) Lombard; niece: Shari (Allan) Stricker; and several other great nephews and great ;nieces.
Funeral Services will be held at Jones & Jones -Betts Funeral Home 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee, WA, on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. with Cemetery Service at Cashmere Cemetery following directly after the funeral. Edith requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charitable organization of your choice.
Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, Wa.