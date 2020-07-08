Edith Emmi zur Hausen
Wenatchee, WA
Edith Emmi zur Hausen, age 94, longtime resident of the Wenatchee Valley, passed away on June 23, 2020, at Highgate Senior Living Center in Wenatchee, WA. She was born on February 14, 1926, to Emil Karl Friedrich Brandt and Elisabeth (Schonwienhold) Brandt in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. She grew up sheltered together with her sister, Helga. After school, she became an accountant for a large industrial company in Germany. Edith married her husband, Elmar, in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on October 5, 1951, and was overjoyed, until his death, in 1999. They emigrated to the United States of America in 1954, and became citizens of the United States soon after. Edith worked for Wells and Wade as an accountant for many years. Together, they started orcharding in the late 1950’s. Elmar and Edith enjoyed working in the orchards. She traveled quite often back to Germany, to visit her family.
Edith was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wenatchee and was a longtime member of the Altrusa Club. Since Elmar passed away, Edith lost her biggest support. Friends and relatives tried to help and advise her as much as possible, but no one could replace her loss. She was diagnosed with cancer in November of 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and sister. The family is being assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.
“Every day is the beginning of life,
Every life the beginning of eternity.”
Rainer Maria Rilke
With love and gratitude we have to say goodbye on behalf of all relatives and friends.
Beate zur Hausen-Haas
Koblenz, Juni 2020, Germany