Edith Fay Marshall, age 74, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away unexpectedly on February 7, 2022, surrounded by her children. She was born May 29, 1947, in Bremerton, WA, to Frank and Mary Merrick. She was one of 11 children and loved reminiscing about her early years growing up on a farm and the many shenanigans with her brothers and sisters.
She later moved to Wenatchee, WA, where she met and married Eldon, the father of her children. She was a homemaker and worked as a housekeeper for many years. Mom enjoyed spending time with her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always had a slice of watermelon or an ice cream bar handy. She was fondly referred to as “Namma” and “Tree Grandma.” She loved going on trips to the ocean and looked forward to her annual trips with her niece, Tammi. Mom was also an avid gardener. She loved working in her yard and flowerbeds. There wasn't a plant or flower she couldn't grow and we always had the prettiest flowers on the block!
She was a mom, a grandma, and Gigi. She will be forever missed and loved, but always in our hearts. This is not a goodbye. It is a "Until we see you again."
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon; son, David; her parents; and numerous siblings. She is survived by her son, Waylon (Vanessa); daughters: Patricia (Richard), Loretta (Larry), Becky (Craig), Lisa (Robert); 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank her team of doctors and nurses at Sacred Heart Hospital for the amazing and compassionate care she received. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
