Edmond Junior Bruggman (90), a longtime Wenatchee Valley resident, passed away and went to our Lord and Savior early Monday morning, May 2, 2022, and was reunited with his beloved wife, Alta, who passed in 2003. He was born July 27, 1931, in Wenatchee, WA.
Edmond attended local Wenatchee schools, graduating from H.B Ellison Junior High School in 1948, and Wenatchee High School in 1951. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1956. He was trained in the Navy to be a pipefitter. After leaving the Navy, he joined the Seattle Plumbing and Pipefitting Apprenticeship program as a steamfitter. He worked for many years for Wells and Wade Hardware, later working for Farwest Mechanical.
On April 12, 1958, he married the love of his life, Alta Fleming. They made their home in Wenatchee, and soon after, they started their family. They had three daughters: Twila Taylor of Wenatchee, WA, Trina (John) Bayne of Cashmere, WA, and Tammy (Ron) Stone of Wenatchee, WA. He had two sons: Tim Bruggman of Bellevue, WA, and Todd (Phuong) of Honolulu, HI. His happiest moments were time spent with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Ed loved bass fishing. He and his brothers started the North Central Washington Bass Club. He was also a member of the Active 20/30 Club and Wenatchee Applarians for many years. Edmond had a very strong Catholic faith instilled in him by his mother. He instilled this strong faith in his children as well.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edmond and Martha; sisters: Mary and Margaret; as well as brothers: Joe and George. He is survived by his five children; 12 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. They all adored him. He is survived by one brother, Richard and two sisters: Mildred and Marion.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the Wenatchee City Cemetery. Flowers or memorials may be sent to Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, who have been an amazing support and assisted our family.
