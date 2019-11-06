Edris Avon Hahn
August 17, 1933 - October 23, 2019
Manson, WA
Edris Avon Hahn was born in Streeter, ND, to Orville and Erika Lee on August 17, 1933. She went from her home in Manson, WA, to God's arms in heaven, on October 23, 2019. After attending early school in Streeter, Edye and her mom moved to Kellogg, ID. Later, with her mom and new dad, Al Kowsky, the family moved briefly to Spokane, WA, then Wenatchee, WA, before settling in Chelan, WA. While in Spokane, ballet classes started for Edye and continued with each move. Ballet would continue to be a lifelong love of Edye.
In Chelan, Edye met Wally Hahn, the cute guy with a really nice Ford car. They married in July of 1951. When offered a tour with a ballet troupe or to run a ballet school in Omak, she declined both, to be home with her husband.
In 1953, they bought their first of many orchards. In 1957, they were blessed with their first beautiful daughter, Julie, and in 1960, they were again blessed by Julie's lovely sister, Holly. Later, they ran a car dealership on the front lawn of their home. They contributed greatly to the building, designing, and the success of Mountain View Lodge, while continuing to farm apples. Although Wally won many awards for top grower and outstanding grower of the year for their apple production, it wasn't without Edye's helping hands all along the way! Officially, she was a housewife, but she was found anytime of the day or night at the orchards, as needed. Edye's love of yard work made for a beautiful yard as well, which was a labor of love and had won many contests and awards.
Edye was a Bluebird and Campfire Girl leader, and was also on the state board for Campfire Girls of America. She also was a Sunday school teacher, junior high, and high school youth group leader, and stock car racing wife. She was a member of Manson United Methodist Church and later, a member of the North Shore Bible Church in Manson, WA.
Animals have always been part of her home; dogs, cats, squirrels, and whatever else came by. For the family, traveling was important! Some of the best memories are in the camper or Tollycraft boat; Banff and Jasper National Parks, San Juan Islands, Oregon Coast, Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm, San Diego Zoo, and watching the kids and grandkids compete in snowmobiling and hydroplane racing!
Family left behind are: daughter, Julie Belisle Porter and her husband, Marty Porter; daughter, Holly Minor and husband, Carl Minor; grandchildren: Tia Belisle, Leslie and her husband, Dustin Neudeck, along with their baby, Emery; granddaughter, Jaiden Minor; and granddaughter, Krystal and husband, Alan Whitright. Edye is further survived by cousins, Bernadine and husband, John Jurkovich; and very close friends, Marian Overbay and Donna Ray.
Services will be held at North Shore Bible Church, 123 Wapato Pt. Pkwy, Manson, WA, on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., with desserts to follow at Church Hall. Please feel free to leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.prechtrose.com. Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA, is entrusted with the services.