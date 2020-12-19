Edward A. Cox
September 11, 1934 - December 11, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Edward A. Cox, age 86, passed away, Friday, December 11, 2020. He was born in Wewoka, OK, on September 11, 1934, to James Mack Cox and Mary May Huffman. He attended and graduated from Wenatchee High School. Ed served in the U.S Army, where he fought in the Korean War. He received the Silver Wings Special Forces Award, while serving with the 82nd Airborne. On July 25, 1959, Ed married Shirley Ann Goode, from Sanders, ID. Ed made his home in Monitor, WA, where he farmed and later, became an orchardist. In 1973, he established Cox Fruit Co. Ed retired from Alcoa, in 1997.
Ed is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Cheryl Parkins; and son, James Cox; four grandchildren: Amanda Floren, Dustin Parkins, Erica Cox, and Ryan Cox; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and brother, Wayne Cox.
Honoring Ed's wishes, no formal memorial services are planned.