Edward A. Sage
May 31, 1931 – April 16, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Edward A. Sage passed away April 16, 2022. He was born on May 31, 1931, to Arthur and Josephine (Halley) Sage in Ballard, WA. He graduated from Ballard High School, where he excelled in football and baseball. Ed led the league in rushing and won All City Football award, and played on the All Star Team.
Ed was recruited to play baseball and football at Yakima Junior College by Bobo Brayton and Dick Renfro. While on the baseball team, Yakima won the state junior college conference championship. Ed then joined the summer baseball team coached by Bobo, and the team traveled to Alaska and Kansas for tournaments. Bobo once stated, “Sage is just about the best college outfielder in the state.”
Ed received a scholarship to play football at the University of Washington, and played from 1952 to 1955. He graduated from UW with a degree in Civil Engineering. He was drafted into the U.S. Army upon graduation, and served four years.
While at Yakima Junior College, he met and married Rosanne Wheeler, and they were married for 49 years. They made their home in Wenatchee, WA, and adopted Julia Rose in 1961, Logan Edward in 1962, and Rachel Rosanne in 1965.
Ed worked for the U.S. Forest Service for 33 years, retiring in 1990. He then went on to work as a private consultant for various engineering companies, and flagged for the Chelan County PUD.
Ed was very involved in community organizations such as Rotary Club, Habitat for Humanity, Red Cross, Chelan Douglas Land Trust, and the Wenatchee Senior Center. While he was a member of Rotary, he was on the Wenatchee Service Committee and helped with “Rebuilding Together”.
Ed was a member of the Washington Society of Professional Engineers from 1963 to 2013. He was involved with “Math Counts”, his favorite project for 28 years, and also helped with the Bridge Building/Breaking events.
Ed loved hiking, camping, fishing and traveling. He and Rose hiked almost all of the Pacific Crest Trail. He especially enjoyed his hiking and fishing trips with his good friend, Jay Roeter. They were also known to spend many days watching their beloved UW Huskies play. Ed was an avid Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Mariners fan, and he enjoyed hosting game day for family. One of his favorite places to travel was to the ocean with his family. Ed also enjoyed trips to Hawaii, Florida, and Arizona. He also enjoyed going on several cruises.
He was blessed to have two granddaughters-in-law join the family in 2020 and 2021, as well as the birth of his first great-grandson in 2021.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; Rosanne; son-in-law, Anothony J. Benjamin, Sr.; and grandson, Anthony J. Benjamin, Jr. He is survived by daughter, Julia (Mark) Barcott; son, Logan (Sheryl) Sage; and Rachel (Ky) Sjolander; two grandsons: James (Katherine) Gallaher, and Brandon (Victoria) Barcott; and great-grandson, Leon James Gallaher.
The family is planning a trip to the ocean for a Memorial in August, and a Graveside Service at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave, Wenatchee, WA, on August 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.
The family wishes to thank his special friend of nine years, Gertrude “Trudie” Miller, for her companionship, adventures and travels. They would also like to thank his caregiver, Pam Oehlerich, and the staff at Summitview Healthcare Center and Hillcrest Assisted Living in Yakima, WA.