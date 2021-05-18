Edward Hilscher
July 30, 1948 - May 4, 2021
Seattle, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Nothing mattered more to Edward Hilscher than his three grandkids. He spent his last afternoon, taking them to the University of Washington bookstore and dinner at the Wedgwood Broiler. He went to bed talking about how proud he was of them. He died unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep, on May 4, 2021, at home in Seattle, WA.
Ed was born, in 1948, to Lucille (Cadman) and Michael Hilscher, who died nine months later. He was raised by his mother, aunt, and grandmother in Wenatchee, WA, where he met his five closest friends, who he still regularly saw. After graduating from Wenatchee High School, in '66, they went to the University of Washington. A devoted Husky, Ed was for years a Tyee Club mainstay and was civically active for several decades in Seattle. He was a proud lifetime member of SACRA.
He spent 30 years in the steel industry and owned steel distributor, Newesco. Inspired by his friend, Bill W., Ed devoted his life to serving others as a drug and alcohol counselor for the past 20 years. He started and ended his career with Lakeside-Milam Recovery Center. Despite the pandemic, he kept working in person, serving people who most needed help.
A Wenatchee boy through and through, Ed loved peach season, perhaps more than Mariners and University of Washington football seasons. His other pleasures were reading, theatre, and coffee.
Most of all, he was a devoted father and grandfather, affectionately known as "Baba". He always had a peppermint or butterscotch in his pocket for his grandkids. He lived with them for the last year; close friends said he had never been happier.
Ed is survived by his daughter, Malorie, and her husband, Dan Catchpole, their children, Grace, Henry, and Kate; cousins: Ed Cadman, Sue Rose, Matthew Cadman, and Josh Cadman; former spouse, Liz Rankin; first wife, Judy; sister-in-law, Leslie Rankin; niece, Andrea Burnett; and many friends.
A Memorial Service was held on May 16, 2021, at Dunn Gardens, 13533 Northshire Rd. NW, Seattle, WA.