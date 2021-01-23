Edward Isaac Davis
June 2, 1953 – January 12, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Edward Isaac “Eddie” Davis passed away on January 12, 2021, at the age of 67, from complications of COVID-19. Eddie was born as a fourth generation resident of the Wenatchee Valley, on June 2, 1953. He was raised on Davis homestead property, where he enjoyed the love and support of his family, uncles, aunts, and cousins nearby.
Eddie graduated from Wenatchee High School and furthered his education, by studying computer sciences in Seattle, WA. He worked at C & O Nursery for 28 years, until his retirement. Along his life’s journey, he met and married his love, Nita, and raised a son, Danny.
Eddie was a kind and gentle soul, with an appreciation and wonder for the simpler things in life. He attended the Church of God, Faith of Abraham, his entire life and found love and comfort in this community. He treasured summer Church Camp in his youth. Another source of joy, was target practice and collecting anything that sparked his interest. A highlight of Eddie’s life was to travel with Nita. Together, they visited Disneyland, The Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, and South Dakota.
Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Kyle; and his son, Danny. He is survived by his wife, Nita; mother, Mary Davis; and his four siblings: Miriam Overland, Blair Davis, Lisa Dockins, and Laura Fulbright.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. You are invited to view Eddie’s Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to write a memory and/or condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.