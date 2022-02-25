Edward James Sand
Ocotber 16, 1935 – January 1, 2022
East Wenatchee, WA
On the afternoon of January 1, 2022, Edward James Sand went into the arms of Jesus. Ed was born in Greenwalt, MN, on Octber 16, 1935, to Peter and Ida (Vornbrock) Sand. He was the youngest of 14 children. Two of them, Nicholas and Barbara, died as children, but Ed grew up with the other 11. In 1940, his family moved to Clarkston, WA. As he grew up and attended Clarkston High School, he met his mentor, Rex Gardner. Rex inspired Ed in his musical gifts and helped Ed discern his vocation as a music teacher. After graduating high school in 1954, Ed earned enough money driving a combine for a friend of the family to attend Gonzaga University that fall. He enjoyed singing in the Gonzaga Men's Glee Club. The following year, Ed transferred to Central Washington University to major in music education. He studied voice with another mentor there, Dr. Wayne Hertz, and sang in the Central Singers. It is there that he met his future wife, Mary Bryan. Mary was studying elementary education. They both graduated in June of 1957, and married the following summer on August 10. They decided to make their home in East Wenatchee, WA, and both began teaching in the new East Wenatchee School District. Ed started teaching music at Grant and Rock Island Elementary schools.
During the next few years, Brian and Cary were born, and Ed moved up to teach at Eastmont High School. It was in those years that he joined the Wenatchee Apollo Club, just to have fun with a "bunch of guys who just like singing". By 1960, he became the Director of the club, which he would continue to enjoy for the next 40 years. The 1960's brought more to the Sand home as daughters, Penny and Mandy, joined the family. Ed decided to build his family a home on the corner of 39th and Cascade in East Wenatchee. Family gatherings were celebrated there on holidays and summers included many potlucks in their beautiful yard.
Ed and Mary loved to entertain and all were always welcome to stop by. The late 1960's and 70's were active as Ed started many singing groups at Eastmont High School. His students could enjoy being a part of Women's or Men's Glee, Swing Choir, Folk Choir, Flappers, and Concert Choir. It was in these years that he met Leon McKinney, the Eastmont Band Director, who became like a brother to him. They worked together to organize and manage their very large music programs. As Ed became the Eastmont District Music Coordinator, he helped encourage the music teachers in the rest of the district. Many kids called Ed “Coach,” as he would give them encouraging pep talks before big performances. Throughout his many years at Eastmont, leading up to his retirement in 1987, many students came in and out of the school with a great love of music.
After he retired from Eastmont, he decided to give selling cars a try and worked at Leonard Evans for the next few years, as well as continuing to lease a small a orchard that he and his family had been working for many years. In 1991, Ed decided to go back to teaching music and taught at St. Joseph's Catholic School for 12 years. He began the St. Joseph School Honor Choir, which became a great joy to him and the school.
The Sand family enjoyed being involved at Holy Apostles Catholic Church. Mary ran the CCD program there for many years and Ed taught Catechism. But his biggest joy was making sure to have a large choir rehearsed and ready for Christmas Eve and Easter mornings. Many family members, parishioners, and former or current students could always count on a call from "Coach" to come and sing at church!
Ed loved spending time on the golf course with family and friends. He really enjoyed watching sports on TV. In fact, Saturdays and Sunday afternoons were dominated by college and pro sports. His favorites being Notre Dame and Gonzaga, of course. Throughout all these years, the Wenatchee Apollo Club remained a large part of his life and the life of his family. Both sons, Brian and Cary, and his son-in-law, Greg Bush, sang in the club. His wife, Mary, was also a big part as she was in charge of publicity and programs, as well as the home concert receptions. Ed and Mary rewrote the song, "My Way", and changed it to become the club's beloved theme song, "Our Way". Ed's musical arrangements were routinely used as a part of Apollo Club's carefully planned repertoire for each year's theme. Ed helped make the Wenatchee Apollo Cub an integral part of the musical community of Wenatchee.
After retiring from leading the club, Ed and a few of Apollo alumni, formed a small singing group called "The Rusty Barbed Wire Boys". They continued entertaining people with great music. In 2003, Ed was awarded with the Wenatchee region's highest level of recognition for the support of the arts, the Stanley Lifetime Achievement Award. Ed treasured this award because he loved performing and creating enthusiasm for music in the Wenatchee Valley. After Mary passed away in 2015, Ed spent his last few years at Highgate Senior Living, surrounded by family and an extremely loving staff that truly cared for him.
Survivors include his children: Brian (Diane) Sand, Cary (Teri) Sand, Penny Buffington, and Mandy (Greg) Bush; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
There will be a Rosary Service for Ed, held on Friday, March 18, 2022, 6:30 p.m., at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. A Memorial Mass will be on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th Street NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Contributions to his memory can be made to The Edward J. Sand "Spirit of the Choir" Endowment Fund at https://cfncw.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit id=4381. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.