Edward Mahlon Hanks
1927 – 2022
Cashmere, WA
Edward Mahlon Hanks was born in 1927, in Elko, NV, and passed away in Cashmere, WA, on September 8, 2022, at the age of 95 1/2. He grew up in Northern Nevada, enjoying the freedom (and work) of life on a large cattle ranch.
During WWII, he volunteered for the Army when he turned 18, but Ed was not called up until he finished high school. He was training to invade Japan, but the war was soon over; so he went to Korea, where he served in Claims Investigation. Following his years of service, Ed attended college, courtesy of the GI Bill, graduating from WSU in 1951, with a BS in Animal Husbandry. After a short stint with a Hereford show string, he returned to WSU to begin working as a herdsman with their beef cattle program.
Ed married Mary Ellen Webster in 1952, and they lived in Pullman, WA, for two years before transferring to the WSU Research Center in Prosser, WA. They stayed in Prosser for 29 years, with Ed managing the experiments on cattle, sheep and hogs at the Research Center, all while raising a family of four children.
In 1982, he "retired" and Ed and Mary Ellen began working for Volunteers in Mission for the Presbyterian Church. They first served in Sitka, AK, for two years at Sheldon Jackson College, where he loved assisting in the forestry department. The next three years, they spent at The Campbell Farm near Wapato, WA, where he learned how to run an apple orchard. The last move was to Cashmere, WA, to build a home, but he spent five years doing double duty building their home and working at The Tall Timber Ranch, a Presbyterian camp and conference center on the White River. There, he and a volunteer crew, built the new lodge for the conference grounds. The house finally became a priority, and he completed their Earth Sheltered home in the early 1990's.
Ed was always very active in the Presbyterian Church wherever they lived, serving as an Elder over 50 years, teaching Sunday School, and helping with building and grounds maintenance. He was also an active member of Kiwanis, loved playing golf when he needed a break, hunted every fall, and skied into his 70's after teaching all his family to ski. He was an avid reader and loved cowboy novels as well as being a die-hard Coug Fan!
Ed is survived by Mary Ellen, his wife of 70 years; his children: Laura Hanks (Susan), Nancy Lykken (David), Malcolm Hanks (Diane), Andy Hanks (Cheryl). He had six wonderful grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, as well as many friends from throughout the years.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Cashmere Presbyterian Church, 303 Maple St., Cashmere, WA, and can be viewed on Facebook live on the church's Facebook page.