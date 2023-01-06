Edwin Bernard Kendall
July 17, 1933 – December 19, 2022
Hartline, WA
Edwin Bernard Kendall, 89, was born the second child of four, to Joseph and Frances (Higginbotham) Kendall, on July 17, 1933, in Wilbur, WA. He passed away peacefully on December 19, 2022, with family by his side in Spokane, WA.
Bernard grew up in Hartline, WA. He graduated from Hartline High School in 1951. He attended Washington State College for two years, before being drafted into the United States Army, on March 22, 1956. Private First Class Edwin Bernard Kendall, trained to become a Radio Teletype Operator at The Southeastern Signal School in Fort Gordon, GA. While stationed in Japan, he was one of the few radio operators chosen to monitor radio transmissions during the launch of the Earth's first artificial satellite, the Sputnik, by the Soviet Union.
Bernard married Margaret Edith “Mickey” Rice, on December 19, 1959. He graduated from Eastern Washington State College, with a bachelor's degree in education. Bernard and Mickey were both teachers in Ephrata, WA. Bernard taught drafting and shop, and also coached baseball and wrestling. After a couple of years in Ephrata, Bernard and Mickey moved back to Hartline and began farming his family's small farm.
Bernard and Mickey had three daughters: Margaret Lynne, Barbara Diane, and Linda Michelle. In 1998, Bernard and Mickey built a home at Hanson Harbor, near Wilbur, WA. During this time, he was blessed with six grandchildren. After retiring from farming, they moved to their new house on Lake Roosevelt. Although leaving the farm was difficult for Bernard, this soon became his dream home where he was able to share his love of fishing, hunting, and scouting for wildlife with his grandchildren and his friends.
Bernard enjoyed attending his daughter's and grandchildren's countless sporting events. He loved to garden, and shared his bountiful yields with neighbors and friends. Bernard also loved to hunt, and he was never without a faithful labrador retriever. He was a member of The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Davenport Lions Club.
Bernard was an avid trap shooter. He was a member of the American Trap Shooting Association and the Washington State Trapshooters Association. In 2010, he reached 50,000 registered targets. He was a lifetime member of the Almira Gun Club and the Coulee City Gun Club. He never missed an Inland Empire or Washington State shoot for over 50 years. Bernard made many lifelong shooting friends. Many of his most treasured memories were those made with his trapshooting buddies.
Longing to be back with Mickey since her passing on February 11, 2020, he went to be with her again on what would have been their 63rd anniversary.
He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Frances Kendall; and his siblings: Barbara Jean Kendall Weber, DeWayne Kendall and Marchelle Kendall Marr. He is survived by his daughters: Lynne (Joe) Coppersmith of Davenport, WA, Diane (Jim) Leffel of Ritzville, WA, and Linda (Paul) Boyer of Wilbur, WA. Bernard's grandchildren are: Kendall and Nicole Coppersmith, Matthew (Kate) and Erica Leffel, and Jacob and Megan Marshall.
Funeral services were held on December 27, 2022, where Bernard was laid to rest next to Mickey at the Spring Canyon Cemetery in Grand Coulee, WA. Memorial donations can be made to Lincoln Hospital Foundation, 10 Nicholls St. Davenport, WA, 99122.
Memorial donations can be made to Lincoln Hospital Foundation, 10 Nicholls St. Davenport, WA, 99122.