Edwin Warren Myers
July 20, 1944 – December 23,2020
Rock Island, WA
Edwin “Ed” Warren Myers, 76, passed away in Wenatchee, WA, on December 23, 2020. Edwin was born on July 20, 1944, in Chewelah, WA, to William LV and Lena Myers. Edwin was the youngest out of seven brothers and sisters. In 1964, Edwin met the love of his life, Judith Marie Redmond. Edwin and Judy were married on March 26, 1965, by Reverend Ray Blackstone at the Hillyard Church of God in Spokane, WA. Later that year, Edwin was drafted, then that next April, joined the National Guard. Also during that time, Edwin went to work for the Great Northern Railroad as a general laborer, where he worked his way up to a Railway Carmen. He was the first set up Railway Carmen in three states and worked in many cities around Eastern Washington. In 1987, Ed and Judy both decided to put down roots in Rock Island, WA, where Ed carried out his career at the railroad for 38 years, until he retired in 2004.
A celebration of Edwin’s wonderful life will be held at a later time. To view Ed’s full obituary, you are invited to go to Edwin’s Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com, where you can also view photos and write a memory and/or condolence. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.