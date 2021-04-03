Elaine K. Sutton
May 1, 1937 - March 3, 2021
Leavenworth, WA
Elaine K. Sutton passed away on March 3, 2021, after a short battle with brain cancer (Glioblastoma). She was born May 1, 1937, in Wenatchee, WA, to Fred and Mollie Miller. She was raised in Dryden, WA, with her two brothers: Gordon and Keith on the family orchard farm. She graduated from Dryden High School, in 1955, and was valedictorian of her class and voted "Princess Dryden". Elaine and her family were members of the Dryden Community Church.
After high school, she moved to Seattle, WA, where she met Richard Sutton. They married August 31, 1963, lived in Bellevue, WA, for seven years and had one son, Scott. In 1971, a job transfer led them to move to Great Falls, MT.
Divorced in 1978, she moved back to the Wenatchee area to be near her family. She worked for the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services as a customer service specialist for 25+ years, until her retirement, in 2012.
Elaine was an avid walker, especially with Katie, her Schnauzer dog, and has logged many, many miles throughout the Eastmont Community Park pathways. She was a skilled seamstress who enjoyed sewing and quilting blankets for charity during her retirement. She also canned seasonal fruits yearly from the local farmers in the Valley and enjoyed attending performances of the Wenatchee Community Concert Series.
She will be deeply missed and was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Gordon Miller. She is survived by her son, Scott (Lisa) Sutton of Tacoma, WA; granddaughter, Mia; brother, Keith (Vicki) Miller of Cashmere, WA; nephews: Seth (Laura Jordan) Miller of Olympia, WA, Philip (Katie) Miller of Vancouver, WA, and Nathan Miller (Corey White) of Olympia, WA.
Our family would like to thank her neighbors, especially Jeremy and Kelli, for always lending a helping hand when it was needed. Also, the entire staff at Mountain Meadows Assisted Living in Leavenworth, WA, and the hospice team at Confluence Health for their exceptional care of Elaine during her last days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to one of her favorite charities, The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, in her name at the direct link below. https://www.
wenatcheehumane.org/donate-online.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel in East Wenatchee, WA, and the Cashmere, WA.