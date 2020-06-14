Elaine Phelps
Manson, WA
Elaine Phelps passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020, at her home in Manson, WA, three days before her 89th birthday. She was born Elaine Lugene Scott in Wenatchee, WA, on June 10, 1931, to Elmer and Pat Scott. She attended the Wenatchee public schools, until she graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1949. Elaine trained to be a nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, WA, after initially entering the novitiate of the Mount St. Vincent Sisters of Providence, Sacred Heart Province in Seattle, WA.
On January 21, 1954, Elaine married Lell Perry Phelps, the love of her life for 62 years, and made their first home in Wenatchee. In the fall of 1966, Elaine moved with their growing family to Manson, where she lived the remainder of her life. Elaine was a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She made her family her life's vocation. She worked tirelessly providing endless support and encouragement to her husband and children.
Elaine was always an inspiration to her children, who saw a beautiful and selfless soul guiding her family by example. She was truly full of grace. She didn't preach, but lived her faith. Her legacy will live on in all nine of her children.
She is survived by her children: Jim (Karen) Phelps of Chelan, WA, Jean (Mike) Haerling of Manson, WA, Sam (Julie) Phelps of Snohomish, WA, Patti (Tom) Young of Manson, WA, Dennis (Lori) Phelps of Plano, TX, David (Paula) Phelps of East Wenatchee, WA, Ray (Shelly) Phelps of Wenatchee, WA, Alice (Joe) Harris of Chelan, WA, and Frank (Desiree) Phelps of Manson, WA. She is survived by 28 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Sandra (John) Segaline of East Wenatchee, WA; and 11 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lell; brothers: Dennis and Terrance Scott; and one granddaughter, Tricia Haerling. She will be dearly missed.
Due to current conditions, there are no services planned at this time. Please leave thy thoughts and memories for the family at www.prechtrose.com.Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan, WA, is entrusted with services.