Eldon Eugene Haynes
East Wenatchee, WA
On August 25, 2021, the Lord called another one of his angels home. Eldon Eugene Haynes, 84, passed away peacefully at home, with his family at his bedside. He was born on August 3, 1937, in Witter, AR, to Charles and Verna Haynes. He was the youngest of three children. In 1950, at the age of 13, his family made the transition from Arkansas to Washington State, where he resided for the remainder of his life. He grew up working in agriculture and although education came second to work, he established a devoted and versatile work ethic.
in the winter of 1957, Eldon met Jimmie Weger in Entiat, WA. It didn't take him long to know he had found the one he wanted to spend his life with, and they married on January 31, 1957. Eldon and Jimmie welcomed their first daughter in May of 1958. The blessing of three more beautiful girls would soon follow. He was the proud father of four daughters: Sandra, Ruby, Leatha, and Donna Jean, (his baby) whom he loved with all his heart.
Eldon would find joy in woodwork and frequently spent his extra time making unique keepsakes for various members of the family. He handcrafted many different things such as wagons, jewelry boxes, and lamps. He had a love for his family that not everyone is lucky enough to say they have. We can't imagine a better husband, father, grandfather, or father-in-law.
As a well known individual throughout the East Wenatchee community, most businesses called him by name when running his routine errands. His favorite store was Bi-Mart and just about everything he owned was either bought or won there having been a loyal member for over 25 years. Eldon had one of the biggest hearts. He genuinely cared for everyone he knew and it definitely showed. Without question, he touched the hearts of so many people, leaving an impression one could never forget. His presence will be forever missed by many.
In addition to his family and friends, Eldon leaves behind two fur babies, Buddy and Aly. He always had a soft spot for his animals and could surely be caught spoiling them, whenever he had a chance.
Eldon was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Orbin Haynes; granddaughter, Daedra Smith Kostenko; great-granddaughter, Zoe Kosteno; and sons-in-law, Mark Hartman and Ben Longoria. He is survived by his wife, Jimmie Haynes; four daughters: Sandra Rossell, Ruby Haynes, Leatha Haynes, and Donna (James) Cantu; sister, Wanda Lee Harwood; grandchildren: Kerrie Peterson, Perry Smith, Jr., Ashley VanBouchaute, and her fiance, Jack Purdy, Jr.; 21 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; niece, Janice Horine; special friend and adopted son, Mike Lambert; and care provider, Aubrey Boyes.
A Graveside Service will be held on September 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA.