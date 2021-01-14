Eleanor Bennett
Wenatchee, WA
Eleanor Bennett, 92, passed away January 4, 2021, with her daughter and son by her side. Eleanor married Lawrence Bennett, in 1952, and raised six children.
Mom had a full life raising her six children. She had the biggest heart, loved all animals, and fed half the neighborhood cats. She enjoyed going to Mill Bay and her grandkids: Ryan and Grace, called her the “Gambling Granny”. Hearing mom, a spunky German lady, telling us the slots were tight that day, always made us smile. Mom enjoyed the spring, so she could plant her garden and her flowers. Her door was always open to anyone, her children, grandchildren, and friends of her children.
Mom also enjoyed baking cookies, pies, and cakes.
Eleanor was a member of Appleatchee Riders for 26 years, where her daughter, Patty, and Patty's daughters: Brianne and Taylor, learned all about horses. Mom was an amazing “Horse Show Mom”. She went to many horse shows with her daughter and two grandchildren. Mom was dubbed the “Horse Show Mom of the Year”. Mom enjoyed watching her son, David, play sports and watching her grandkids play sports, as their dad was a coach.
Mom had a heart of gold, loved her family and animals, and will be missed greatly.
Eleanor is survived by her daughters: Sandra Bennett, Sharon Chalk, and Patty Billings; and son, David Bennett; grandchildren: Amber and Jenn Bennett, Jimmy and Robert Chalk, Brianne Coya, Taylor Billings, Ryan and Grace Bennett; great-grandchildren: James and Johnny Chalk, MayLee Chalk, Jazziniah Graham, and Izaiah Cummings. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Bennett; and two sons: Robert and Larry Bennett.
Funeral services are at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, WA, on January 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. The family is being assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home in Wenatchee, WA.