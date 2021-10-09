Eleanor Cathleen "Pennie" Telecky, age 93, passed away at Highgate Senior Living, Wenatchee, WA, on October 3, 2021. Pennie was born on September 8, 1928, in Seattle, WA, to Carl and Cathleen Larsen. She attended West Seattle High School and later, went to trade school to become a seamstress.
While at trade school, her friend, Ruth, invited her to visit “The Ranch” near Ritzville, WA. There, she met her future husband, Orval. On November 5, 1947, they were married in Ritzville, WA. They lived in town and on wheat ranches in the area. Their son, Scott, was born in 1953.
Orval received a job opportunity, and so they moved to Wenatchee, in 1957. Their son, Todd, was born a year later, in 1958.
Pennie was a stay-at-home mom for several years. Once the boys were in high school and junior high school, she decided to go back to work. She was an employee of Tree Top for 16 years, before retiring in 1986.
Drawing on her seamstress experience, Pennie continued to enjoy sewing and made many of her own clothes. Pennie enjoyed travelling around the country. In addition to the Western States and Hawaii, she toured New England, the East Coast, and the Southern States.
Pennie had a calm demeanor. Once while cooking Thanksgiving dinner, she casually said, “Oh dear, something is wrong with my oven.” Scott went to the kitchen to check and found the entire bottom element on fire!
Thanks to the staff at Highgate Senior Living for their help and support.
Pennie is survived by her children: Scott (Marie) Telecky of Bellevue, WA, and Todd (Lisa) Telecky of Cashmere, WA; grandchildren: Zeke, Zack, Scott, and Lisa; great-grandchildren: Eleanor, Alice, Emma, and Aden; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orval; brother, Carl; and sister, Irene.
A Graveside Memorial service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park and Mausoleum, 1301 10th St. NE., East Wenatchee, WA, on October 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow. You are invited to view Pennie's online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to share a memory or leave a condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
