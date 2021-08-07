Eleanor Cattin
May 7, 1924 - July 14, 2021
Seattle, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Eleanor Cattin, age 97, passed away peacefully at her Seattle, WA, residence on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Eleanor was born in San Francisco, CA, on May 7, 1924, to Ernest and Bertha Mensch, a family of two sisters and no brothers. Eleanor was the longest living member of her family, including relatives dating back to Sweden from the 1800’s. Eleanor graduated from Lowell High School, in 1941, with some distinguished classmates, including Pierre Salinger (press secretary to President Kennedy) and Carol Channing, to name drop a few. She was accepted for journalism studies at the University of Washington in the fall of 1942.
At the end of high school and before leaving for Seattle, she and sister, Dorothy, participated in USO dances with young men leaving for war in the Pacific. It was at a dance that she met a young sailor named Jack Cattin, who caught her eye. He left for training, and she left for Seattle at the end of the summer of 1942. The university suspended studies that fall so students could travel to Central Washington to help harvest fruit, because of men volunteering for war service. In an apple orchard outside of Manson, Jack Cattin found her and proposed marriage, on the pretense he needed a beneficiary for the government issued life insurance given during WWII.
Shortly after the wedding, he left for South Pacific duty and Eleanor returned home to California. She had some doubts when alone, about this man and a marriage to someone she barely knew. They were married just shy of 72 years upon his death in 2014. She said despite reservations, it worked out.
Eleanor and Jack had four sons that they raised in Wenatchee, WA, making that their home for 35 years. In 1966, they started Columbia Woodwork, and with business success, they were able to retire in 1979, and divided their time between homes in Seattle and Hawaii.
Eleanor was an excellent seamstress, and in early years of her family, made many clothes for her children. As time passed, she turned her attention to alterations for family and friends. In her last decades of life, her talent turned to quilts, blankets, and stuffed bear clothes for a charity near to her heart, Mary’s Place. Eleanor enjoyed happy hour with family and friends, which led to an abundance of Royal Crown purple bags. These she turned into vests, aprons, pillows, and at last a quilt for a granddaughter. Her sense of humor can be seen in these garments.
Eleanor’s last years were spent totally independent, as she wanted, but surrounded by family and close friends. If you met and talked with Eleanor, it was apparent that she filled up a room with life and a rich sense of humor. If Eleanor was a friend, she was a true friend in the most positive and loyal sense.
Eleanor is survived by three sons: Jack Cattin, Jr., Bill Cattin (Rita), Pat Cattin; and daughter-in-law, Holly (Andrew); grandchildren: Hilary, Shawn, Josh, Lindsay, Christopher (Angela), Samantha, Jasper, Jorgen, and Jenica; great-grandchildren: Brett, Caleb, Megan (Caleb), Hagen, Nathan, and Ethan; and great-great-grandchild, Braxton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; a son, Andrew; and infant daughter, Leslie.
A Celebration of her Life was held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Bonney Watson SeaTac, 16445 International Blvd., SeaTac, WA, 98188. The link below is a recording of the service. https://my.gather.app/remember/eleanor-cattin. Donations can be made in Eleanor’s name to Wounded Warriors.