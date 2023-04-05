Eleanor Joyce Feeney Pobst
June 26, 1930 – March 20, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Eleanor Joyce Feeney Pobst died peacefully on March 20, 2023, at the age of 92. She was born in Everett, WA, on June 26, 1930, to Thomas Francis (Dewey) Feeney and Alice Squier Feeney, and the family moved to Cashmere, WA, in 1935. Eleanor attended Cashmere schools for 12 years, graduating in 1948, and then enrolled at the University of Washington, where she pledged the Delta Delta Delta sorority.
On June 25, 1950, she married Kenneth Gail Pobst in the Cashmere Presbyterian Church. They followed Ken's career with the General Telephone Company from Wenatchee, WA, to Coeur d'Alene, ID, Sandpoint, WA, and Spokane, WA. By 1955, three children had been welcomed into their family. In 1960, they bought and operated a motel in Moses Lake, WA. Having trained as ski instructors, in 1963, they moved back to Sandpoint and operated the ski school at newly-opened Schweitzer Basin. Eleanor also began a career with J.C. Penney in Sandpoint and retired from the company in Wenatchee in 1985.
Moving to East Wenatchee in 1967, Ken and Eleanor, in partnership with his brother Gordon, bought land north of Orondo, WA, and planted an orchard. Together, the couple built a home on Golden Harbor Orchard and lived and worked there until 1995. After 45 years of hard work, Eleanor and Ken retired and moved to Wenatchee, to take on more adventures. They traveled extensively throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Norway, Peru, New Zealand, Egypt, and Turkey, always ready to learn and enjoy new places. They also owned a sailboat, “Lindisfarne”, which they sailed around the San Juan Islands and the coast of British Columbia for more than 20 years. Annual ski trips with high school friends continued until they were in their 70's, and they wintered in Sun Valley, ID, until their mid-80's. In summers, they hiked with their children in the North Cascades. When she gave up skiing, Eleanor began swimming for exercise at the Douglas County Pool, where she made dear friends. All her life she was a voracious reader, a gardener, and a gifted cook, baker, and confectioner. She maintained friendships from her elementary and high school years until her passing. Her romantic view of life, her smiles and laughter, and her intelligence, made her memorable and beloved. Eleanor's devotion to her loved ones was exemplary and her joyful laugh will be sorely missed.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 70 years, Kenneth. She is survived by her brother, Thomas Feeney of Redmond, WA; children: Kathleen (Rick) Allstot of Ephrata, WA, Phyllis (Sam) Morgan of Wenatchee, WA, and Kevin (Mindy) Pobst of Francestown, NH; grandchildren: Katie Allstot Johnson (Bryan), Russ Allstot (Julie), Beth Pobst (Andy Wagner) and Michael Pobst; great-grandchildren: Mitchell and Shannon Johnson, and Miles, Zoey and Max Wagner; her dear in-laws: Patty Christensen, Leigh Pobst, and Dennis and Debbie Pobst; and many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her family thanks the hospice workers of Confluence Health for their kindness and care.
A Memorial gathering is being planned in late spring. Arrangements are in the care of the Neptune Society.