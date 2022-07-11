Elenore Violet Frisk, 91, passed away on July 6, 2022, at her home. She was born on March 11, 1931, in Malaga, WA, to Edward Bernard Jackson and Irene Mae Ellis.
Elenore graduated from Wenatchee High School and was Princess Stemilt Hill. She married Clyde Frisk on August 4, 1950, and had four children: Charlene, Glenn, Daniel and Ricky. Elenore worked in numerous packing sheds and packed apples and pears. In the last years, she was a box stamper at Naumes packing shed in the Entiat Valley. She enjoy making crocheted afghans, dollies and working with beads. Her greatest joy was going to Friday Harbor in the San Juan Island, with her two sisters, Ellen and Erma, and their husbands. Also, she enjoyed going fishing, oyster hunting and digging for clams.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde; parents; and sisters and brothers. Elenore is survived by her children: Charlene (Bill) of Entiat, WA, Glenn (Sandy) of Tonasket, WA, Dan of Tonasket, WA, and Rick (Lisa) of East Wenatchee, WA; grandchildren: Tracy, Tina, Jessica, Wendy, Michael and Ricky Jr.; great-grandchildren: Hayden, Landon, Dustin, Devon, Cyrenti, Kenworth, TJ, Casey, Jessie; and one great-great-grandchild, Hayden.
A very special thanks for the support of Advanced Home Health, and the Hospice Care Center.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the Entiat Valley Community Center, 2084 Entiat Way, Entiat, WA. Potluck will follow the service and cemetery memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
