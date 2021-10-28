Elia was born on July 15, 1967, to Audelia and Francisco. She was the beloved wife to Manuel Vargas. A daughter, mother, sister, and grandmother and a caring soul that cared about all of those around her.
Elia arrived in Washington in the early 1980’s and never left. Her love for nature and flowers led her to a beautiful place she called home, Wenatchee, WA.
Elia’s ability to see the bright side of any situation made her presence even stronger. Her everlasting smile would light up the room with ease and comfort, and will always be remembered by those who knew her.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave, East Wenatchee, WA. Rosary will be at 10:00 a.m., with Mass at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, October 29, 2021, at St Joseph Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Committal and burial will follow at Orondo Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Elia Ilagor-Vargas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
