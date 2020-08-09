Elinor F. Newcomer
October 31,1927- August 1, 2020
East Wenatchee, WA
On August 1, 2020, Jesus took the hand of Elinor Frances Newcomer, at the age of 92, and led her home. She was born in Meadowlands, MN, on October 31, 1927, the fifth child of George and Ethel Quinlan. She moved to Vancouver, WA, in 1943, graduated from Jefferson High School in Portland, OR, in June of 1945, and moved to Seattle, WA, where she lived until she retired from Fireman’s Fund Insurance Co., in May of 1989. She was a claims manager covering Alaska, Oregon, and Washington.
She married Robert Forrey on May 9, 1947, and they had four children: James, Debra, Mitchell, and Jon. On August 26, 1972, she married Donald Newcomer, and became stepmother to Jeannie, Robert, Bill, Joe & MaryAnn. She and her husband, Don, moved to Vancouver, where they had a farm, cattle, and pygmy goats. Her greatest thrill was to have the grandkids spend time with them and enjoy the country life.
In April of 2005, they moved to Wenatchee, WA, to be closer to her sister, Virgina Martin. She is survived by her husband, Don; children: Jim (Madeline); Jeannie (Terry), Bill (Debbie), Joe (Jill), MaryAnn (Dick); 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; many honorary grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; sister, Glennie Simon; daughter-in-law, Mary Forrey; and niece, Sandy Bruce (Jay).
Elinor and Don would have celebrated their 48th anniversary this month, on August 26, 2020, after 50 years of love for each other. We nine kids were blessed to have her in our lives. She was a wonderful person, not only in her career, but as a mom to us. Our holidays were amazing, with unimaginable dinners and family gatherings.
Family and friends were able to come and say their goodbyes, which is never easy, but Elinor joins our siblings: Deborah, Mitch, Robert, and Jon. She told us she was ready to go to paradise, and her strong faith in God made all of us feel peace inside. We will miss her dearly, but knowing she is no longer suffering, makes our hearts happy. Elinor, you were so loved.
The family is very grateful to their neighbors and our cousin, Sandy Martin Bruce, and husband, Jay, who we can’t thank enough for the blessing they were to Elinor and Don.
Memorial Service to be announced when gatherings resume after COVID-19.