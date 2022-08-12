Elisabeth Westlund, 86, passed away July 28, 2022, at Island Hospital in Anacortes, WA. She was born and raised in Denmark, graduating in 1959 from École Supérieure De La Couture, fashion design school in Paris.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Svend. They met in grade school and immigrated to the United States after their marriage, living in California, Idaho, Georgia, and Washington.
Elisabeth loved writing letters, designing and sewing clothing, and baking. She traveled throughout the world with Svend and family. She loved children and worked for many years at St. Paul's Lutheran Childcare Center in Wenatchee, WA. She took great care setting an elegant table, always with flowers, treasuring the time spent with family and friends dining together. She will be remembered for her sweet nature and kindness.
She is also survived by her daughter, Isabelle (Leo) and son, Erik (Renee) all of Anacortes, WA; son, Finn (Lacee) and grandchild, Eva of Arizona; brothers: Hans (Gudrun), and Jens (Marja); several nieces; a nephew; and sister-in-law, Karin.
The family is incredibly grateful for the care provided to her at Chandler's Square and Island Hospital, in Anacortes, WA.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Elisabeth Westlund as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.