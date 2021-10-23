Elizabeth Ann Foglesong

Ann Foglesong, 89, of Quincy, WA, died peacefully on October 14, 2021. Ann was born on July 20, 1932, to Thelma and James Dodson of Missouri. Ann met her future husband, Clayton, growing up as neighbors. Clayton moved to Washington, but was drawn back to Missouri by Ann’s charm, and eventually came back to marry her, despite her initial impression of him as ornery. Ann and Clayton were married on December 8, 1950. Together, they moved west and eventually settled in Quincy, WA, in 1961, where they raised their four active boys. Ann was a fantastic mother and cook, and took care of the boys, while helping Clayton run their busy farm. Friends and family alike remember Ann’s household as being warm, full of love, and always smelling of her delicious food.
Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years; son, Jim; and grandson, Jay; her parents; and several siblings. She is survived by her sisters: Barbara and Edna; sons: Bill, John (Vicky), Jack (Velma) and “adopted” son, Jake Torrez; daughter-in-law, Arlene; grandchildren: Craig, Lisa, Jill (Anthony), Lance (Laura, Jaiden, Lilly), and Austin; and her two great-grandchildren: Clayton and Hanalei.
Ann requested that there be no services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that anyone that wishes to send remembrances, please send your tax-deductible donation to: George Community Hall, In Memorial Ann Foglesong, P.O. BOX 5064, George, WA, 98824. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.