Elizabeth Anne Bustion
September 23, 1955 - July 18, 2020
Arlington, VA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Elizabeth Anne Bustion died at her home in Arlington, WA, on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was born on September 23, 1955, in Port Lavaca, TX. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Frances Bustion. She moved with her family to several parts of the USA and to Suriname, as her father, Paul Futrall Bustion, was transferred during his employment with ALCOA. She completed high school in Wenatchee, WA, received a bachelor’s in music (violin) from the School of the Performing Arts in North Carolina, a master’s in music from Manhattan School of Music, an associates degree in landscape gardening from Sandhills Community College in Pinehurst, NC, and an associates degree in sonography from Bellevue Community College. Other than her husband, Brian Daniels, her main loves in life were music and horses.
She is survived by her husband; siblings: Louise McAtee Taylor (Frank), Marifran Bustion (Richard Sellers), Paul Futrall Bustion, Jr. (Barbara), and Margaret Bustion (Bill Ferensen); aunt, Janet Leigh; uncle, Robert Monaghan; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Donations may be made to the Pacific Northwest Ballet Emergency Relief Fund at www.pnb.org. A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date.