Elizabeth "Becky" Hickman
East Wenatchee, WA
Elizabeth (Becky) Hickman died on April 10, 2020, after a brief illness. Becky was born on March 6, 1961, to Joseph and Delilah Hickman. She was raised in the Wenatchee Valley, graduating from Eastmont High School, in 1979. She worked for the Eastmont School District for more than 30 years, where she was loved by many.
Becky enjoyed spending time with her family, boating, camping, snow skiing, motor cycling, and cheering on the Seahawks. She also spent her time volunteering at the Badger Mountain Ski Hill.
Becky’s children: Jaime and Mitchell, were the highlights of her life, along with Emily, her grandchild.
Becky is survived by her children: Jaime (Adam) Allen and Mitchell (Lourinda) Chilson; grandchild, Emily; mother, Delilah Hickman; brothers: Steve Hickman and Randy (Paula) Hickman; and her sister, Cindy Hickman. She was preceded in death by her brother, Joe; and father, Joseph.