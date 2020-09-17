Elizabeth Jean Judkins
May 21, 1924 - September 3, 2020
Port Hadlock, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Betty Judkins passed into God’s hands the morning of September 3, 2020. Born Elizabeth Jean Coleman, on May 21, 1924, in the Denver, CO, area, she spent her early years in Incheleum, WA. Graduating from Eastern Washington State College with a degree in Education, she pursued a teaching career, initially in Incheleum and then ultimately, at South Wenatchee (Mission View) Elementary School. Married on June 18, 1949, to Frank Judkins, they made their home on Stemilt Hill. There, they raised four children, a plethora of family pets, and a lifetime of fond memories. After retirement, they hit the road with their their travel trailer for a three year tour of the United States. Seven years later, they left the road to settle down in Port Hadlock, WA, where they lived out their remaining years. Active members of The Gideons International and Life Members of the Washington State Grange, they seemed to collect friends like most people collect sales receipts. On hearing of her passing, a neighbor remarked, “I’m so sorry to hear that. We loved Betty and Frank.” That seems to be a common sentiment.
Betty was preceded in death by two grandchildren, in 1985; and by Frank, in 2012. She is survived by four children: Beth (Joe) Burson of Port Ludlow, WA, Susan (Mark) Wetherald of East Wenatchee, WA, Tom (Laura) Judkins of Catonsville, MD, and Alice (Jack) Layton of Ardenvoir, WA; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren (and counting).
Plans for a Memorial Service are pending. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Gideons International at gideons.org/give.