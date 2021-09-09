Elizabeth Katherine Marie (Bergstrom) Peyrollaz, 49, of Entiat, WA, went to be with the Lord on September 2, 2021, after a long battle with breast cancer. She was born on November 11, 1971, in Chula Vista, CA, the daughter of Douglas A. and Bernita E. Bergstrom. She was the eldest girl in a family of six children. Elizabeth graduated from Reynolds High School, in Troutdale, OR, class of 1991. She was married to John Peyrollaz on April 3, 1999. They have two adopted children, Abigayle, 12 and Joseph, 9.
Elizabeth was a person full of life and zest; an artist and actively involved in her church. She was a shining star to all who met and interacted with her. She loved gardening, traveling, and was an avid reader. Her sole vocation in life was caring for her husband and two children, and following the Lord's will.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her mother, Bernita; paternal grandparents, Axel and Evelyn Bergstrom; and maternal grandparents, Milford and Gladys Sperry. Elizabeth is survived by her husband, John, and her children Abigayle and Joseph; father and step-mother, Douglas and Barbara Bergstrom; five siblings and their spouses: Michael and Melanie Bergstrom, Rachel and Edward Harrington, Rebecca and Walter Joya, Nathanael and Audi Bergstrom, and Jonathan and Kerry Bergstrom; and many nephews and nieces.
Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 3:00-6:00 p.m., and family and friends are invited to attend her funeral, on Friday September 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Grace City Chapel, 277 Melody Ln., Wenatchee, WA. Pastor Kent McMullen will officiate. Reception will follow.
Flowers and condolences may be offered to Grace City Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Chapel of the Valley Funeral Home, East Wenatchee, WA. Online guestbook is at www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com.
