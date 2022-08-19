Elizabeth “Liz” Gormley
September 10, 1928 – July 26, 2022
Chelan, WA
Elizabeth “Liz” Gormley, 93, passed away July 26, 2022. She was born September 10, 1928 in Sherwood, OK. As a child of the depression, she moved with her family from Oklahoma to Washington in 1940, and eventually settled in Chelan, WA, where she graduated from high school. In 1947, she married Robert “Bob” Gormley and they resided in Waterville, WA, and Wenatchee, WA, where they raised their three children. She was very talented and worked at many jobs throughout her life, but her favorite was picking fruit with her friends.
Liz was mom, “Grandma Liz”, and loyal friend to many and will be remembered for her big heart and warmth that made all feel welcome. She loved to entertain, always cooking and baking more than enough for all who came through her door, sharing the bounty of her garden, and beating anyone who dared to face her in a card game with a grin. She also loved to fish and was an eternally optimistic Mariners fan.
Liz and Bob spent their retirement traveling with friends, bowling and enjoying their home in Ocean Shores, WA. Liz was also a dedicated volunteer and was proud to help found Garden Terrace and serve on their Board for almost 30 years. She spent countless hours serving at the Guild House, delivering Mobile Meals, and working with many other community organizations.
Above all, her legacy will be the love she had for her family. She remembered every birthday and anniversary, every favorite thing mentioned once in passing, and every detail of each family members schedule. She beamed with pride when talking about her family and made sure each person knew just how loved and special they were to her. She was the matriarch, the center, and the home base of the entire family. She will be missed beyond words.
Liz is survived by her daughter, Sharon (John) Jenkins; and son, John (Mary Ellen) Gormley; grandchildren: Stephanie, Seth, Michaela, and Sierra (Adam); great-grandchildren: Kaelyn, Hallie, Callum, Maya, Mason, and Kora; dear family friend, Sue Lortie; brother, Jim (Mary Ann) Talley; and numerous nieces; and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; daughter, Linda; and son-in-law, Marvin Klinger.
A grateful thank you to Confluence Health and Dr. Nicole Linn for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Women's Resource Center, 202 Palouse St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.
A Celebration of Life will be held on September 10, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., in the club house at: 1802 Heritage Haven, Wenatchee, WA.