Elizabeth “Liz” Myers was born on March 2, 1948, in Yakima, WA, and passed away on March 13, 2022, after a long struggle with cancer. Liz graduated from Davis High School in Yakima and went on to graduate from Washington State University and Central Washington University after completeing a master's degree in psychology , with a special education psychology certificate.
She worked as a school psychologist with speical needs and special education children in the Wenatchee School District for 38 years. She loved her job helping kids and families and treasured the wonderful people she worked with.
Liz is survived by her husband of 51 years, Karl Myers; her two sons: Ian and Seth; and her four grandchildren: Nolan, Kaelyn, Dylan, and Harper. Liz's family dearly loved and will sorely miss her.
As she wished, her family will return her ashes to the sea off Gerhart, OR (coast). A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
