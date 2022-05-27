Elizabeth McKee Crowe
April 16, 1927 – May 22, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Elizabeth Rosalia McKee Crowe, AKA “Betty Rose Crowe”, AKA “Mickee Crowe”. Our beloved mom passed away peacefully on May 22, 2022, two weeks after being diagnosed with cancer, at the age of 95. When you see the stars, think of them as porch lights welcoming her home. Mickee was born on April 16, 1927, in Yakima, WA, to Stuart and Rosalia Strobach McKee. She graduated from Naches High School and WSC, (WSU), where she majored in Child Development and Education.
She was married to Warren Crowe from 1947 to 1977. They moved to Wenatchee, WA, where he was involved in hiring workers for the Alcoa plant that was just starting up. Mickee taught kindergarten for two years, then stopped teaching to raise their family. They had three children: Louise Tabalno (Henry), Jack Crowe (Carol Coston), Mary Hansen (Jeff). She felt being a mother was the most important job in the world. She was blessed with eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren that she loved with all her heart, and prayed for every day of their lives.
In 1967, they moved to Cashmere, WA, and from 1971 to 1992, she taught in Peshastin-Dryden schools. Always wanting to learn new things, she became an orchardist in 1977, and grew peaches and pears.
She will be remembered always in our hearts for so many diverse things. Her insatiable quest for learning lasted her whole life. Music played a huge role also. She played the French horn in the WSC orchestra and in her home. Her record collection was immense. She loved going to musicals and symphonies. Reading was also a passion; she passed her love of books to more people than she ever realized. Over the years, she opened her home and heart to more people than we can count. She loved to people-watch, especially children. She would play with them and encourage their imaginations.
Over the years, she was actively involved in many things including: Jaycee Wives, Camp Fire Girls, Physical Therapy Guild, Washington State Retired School Employees, Chelan County Museum, Wacoka Kiwanis of Cashmere, Aglow, Foothills Foursquare Church and NCW Young Life.
When asked how she wanted to be remembered, she said, "I truly believe in God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit - that they have walked with me through all the ups and down of my life." She believed there is good in everything, even if it's just a tiny bit. Look for the good. She will be incredibly missed by her family, friends and countless others who grew to love her over the years. Her support, encouragement, kindness, ability to listen, and prayers were a blessing to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Orie Louise Lothspeich; brother, Richard McKee; and son-in-law, Henry Tabalno.
A Celebration of Life will be held, Friday, June 3, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at New Song Community Church, 11 N. Iowa, East Wenatchee, WA. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to NCW Young Life. You are invited to view Elizabeth's online tribute at www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com where you can share a memory and view a more extensive obituary. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.150