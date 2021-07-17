Ella June Gilstrap
Wenatchee, WA
Ella June Gilstrap, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, passed away at her home on Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Wenatchee, WA. She was 82 years old. June was born in Wenatchee, WA, on October 9, 1938, to Walter, Sr. and Luella Heinz. She graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1957. June met Cleo Gilstrap in 1958, in Wenatchee, WA. They were married in 1959, and had three boys: Danny, Randy, and Tim.
She worked the majority of her adult life in the fruit industry, primarily at Stemilt Growers. In her youth, June worked at Liberty Theaters, Larry’s Drive In, and as a nanny during the summer months.
June was an exceptional cook and made the most amazing peanut brittle for her children, grandchildren, and siblings during the holidays. She loved having her grandchildren and great- grandchildren visit; her eyes would light up with joy when she spent time with them. June was a loving and feisty woman who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
June is survived by her three loving sons and their spouses: Danny Gilstrap (Tina Torrence) of Wenatchee, WA, Randy Gilstrap (Debbie) of East Wenatchee, WA, and Tim Gilstrap (Carri) of East Wenatchee, WA; eight grandchildren: Alex Gilstrap (Brandee), Sam Gilstrap (Katy), T.J. Gilstrap (Brittney), Camille Jones (Cody), Jennifer Fullerton (Tim), Kaylee Gilstrap, Brandi Gilstrap and Bailey Gilstrap; and 15 great-grandchildren. June is also survived by six siblings: Katherine Corriell, Judy Holzerland (Dale), Lorraine Martin, Walter Heinz, Jr. (Darlene), Dick Heinz (Kendice), and Gary Heinz (Augie); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter, Sr. and Luella Heinz; and two sisters: Janet Hester and Lois Fortune.
A Graveside Service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA, with a reception to follow at 2108 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee. All are welcome to attend and celebrate June’s life. You are invited to view her website at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com and leave a memory. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.