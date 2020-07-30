Ella Lorene Guy Bradshaw
Leavenworth, WA
Ella Bradshaw, 94, passed away peacefully at home, on July 26, 2020. Ella was born on July 17, 1926, to Martin D. and Deane (Jackson) Guy, at Watts, OK. She was the fifth of ten children. The family left Oklahoma, in June of 1940, searching for a better life in Washington. The family moved to Leavenworth, WA, where Ella had to leave school at 14, to help take care of younger brothers and sisters and support the family. In 1944, she moved in with Vic and Edith Bess, of Leavenworth, and went back to finish her schooling. She graduated, in 1948, from Leavenworth High School, four years older than the rest of her class; the first of her family ever to earn a high school diploma. In June of 1948, she married Phillip Bradshaw at Leavenworth. The first four years of marriage had many moves, finally settling in Leavenworth, in 1952, where they raised three sons. Ella worked in the apple packing warehouse and as a short order cook for Shelton’s Café, but mostly, she was a housewife dedicated to raising her sons. She was a charter member of the Vesta Women’s Club, the group that helped start the Bavarian Village remake of Leavenworth.
Ella is survived by two sons: Scott (Linda) Bradshaw and Jeff Bradshaw of Leavenworth, WA; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Sally Monsey; and brother, Bill Guy of Leavenworth, WA; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; five sisters; two brothers; godparents, Vic and Edith Bess; husband, Phil Bradshaw; and son, Paul Bradshaw.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.