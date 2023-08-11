Ellen Dayle Youngblood (Herron) nee Johannsen, passed away on August 3, 2023. She was born at Deaconess Hospital in Wenatchee, WA, on November 27, 1950, to Ellen Grier and Dale Johannsen. She grew up in Wenatchee and graduated from Wenatchee High School. She was a proud member of the Wenatchee High School majorette team during her time there.
In early 1970, Ellen married Donald Herron and they moved to South Tahoe, NV, where they would settle in for the next 22 years, and in 1976, their son, Bill Herron, was born. During her time there, she worked in administration at the casinos until she and Don went their separate ways, and she moved back home to Wenatchee with Bill in 1992. Shortly thereafter, she became a valued member of the Jones & Jones Funeral Home team and spent over ten wonderful years on staff there. Following Ellen's time at Jones and Jones, she joined another great team of folks at Plumbco and worked with them until her retirement. She was well liked by her coworkers and will always be remembered as a stickler for details.
In 2003, Ellen married her beloved Lyle Youngblood, at their home at Turtle Rock. She loved all things Christmas and threw herself into decorating every year. Family and friends have always been extremely important to her. The greatest joys of her life were visiting her kids and grandkids. She rarely ever missed their sporting events.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by one brother, Dana R. Burman of Coeur d'Alene, ID; son, Bill Herron and his wife, Melissa; step-son, Jim Youngblood and his wife, Sara; step-daughter, Olive Wax; three grandchildren: Skye Martin, Camryn Herron, and Tiegen Herron; two step-grandsons: Wyatt and Tucker Youngblood; and three great-grandchildren: Benjamin Martin, Londyn Chornyak, and Elijah Martin.
The Funeral Service for Ellen will be on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, at 10:00 a.m., followed by burial at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. A viewing will be held Monday, August 13, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to donate to a cancer research center of your choice. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.