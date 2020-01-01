Ellen Louise Southwick Hanford
June 29, 1933 – December 24, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
Ellen Louise Southwick Hanford was born June 29, 1933, to Earl William Southwick and Rula Jane Porritt in Harlem, MT. Ellen was the second of four children born to Earl and Rula. Rula died February 2, 1935, and Ellen was raised by her maternal grandparents in Stevensville, MT; living there through the Depression and the War years. In 1948, she and her family came to Washington State on a trip. She met Virgil Rudolph Hanford and found her soul mate. They married November of 1948, and moved into a home on Nile Road in East Wenatchee, WA, when Grant Road was a tiny dirt road. In 1954, they moved to a farm in the Squilchuck area, then moving one more time in 1969, to the beautiful Entiat Valley. Ellen and Virgil were orchardists and owned the Ceramic Barn in Entiat, WA. They did everything together as well as being partners in life. Ellen passed away peacefully, at Tuscany Cottage on Cordell, in Wenatchee, WA, surrounded by her loving family, and friends who became family.
Ellen is survived by son, Randal Virgil Hanford and wife, Gayle Walker Hanford of Ravensdale, WA; daughter, Kathryn Ann Hanford Wiley and husband, Harold Eugene Wiley of Entiat, WA; grandchildren: Brooke M. Hanford Hempel and husband, Jim of Las Vegas, NV; Brian C. Hanford and wife, Tracy of Mallot, WA; Joshua B. Hanford and wife, Megan of Enumclaw, WA; great-grandsons: Kyler Virgil Hanford and Kayden Roy Hanford of Enumclaw, WA, great-grandson, Virgil Hanford; great-granddaughter, Tanzen Hanford and Ellie Hanford of Mallot, WA; and great-granddaughter, Breana Hempel of Philadelphia, PA; two nephews: Lanny Hanford of Kennewick, WA, and Frank Hanford of Twisp, WA; and numerous other great nieces and nephews; and many “adopted by love” kids. Ellen was preceded in death by her soul mate, Virgil Rudolph Hanford, in 2011; father, Earl William Southwick; mother, Rula Jane Porritt; brother, Earl Melvin Southwick; and two stillborn sisters.
There will be a Viewing from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Chapel of the Valley, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee, WA, with Graveside Service to be held at the family cemetery in Sherman, WA, (Sherman is on the other side of Wilbur, WA) on Friday January 3, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements are made by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.