Ellis H. Robinson
November 11, 1929 - November 3, 2019
East Wenatchee, WA
Ellis Hosmer Robinson, 89, passed away on November 3, 2019, in Wenatchee, WA, with his three children by his side. Ellis was born November 11, 1929, in Bellingham, WA, to Harold and Beulah Robinson, the fourth of seven children. He served as a mineman in the U.S. Navy from 1948 to 1952. He attended Western Washington University on the GI bill and graduated with a BS in Graphic Arts. He worked as a printer at the WWU print shop and went on to run many presses and his own print shop, ERCO, over the years. Ellis held a patent for inventing the first color printing process without using color chemicals.
Ellis was married three times over the years to three lovely women: Gayle Henrichsen, Cydnie Hill, and Norma Koester. He lived life to the fullest, accepting any opportunity or challenge confronting him. He was a man of many talents: wood worker, teacher, mountain climber, inventor, printer, entertainer, book publisher, photographer, beekeeper, bicyclist, story teller, bargain hunter, to name a few. He was fun and generous and often gave people he’d just met something he made especially for them.
He always had a project going. In 1953, as a 23-year-old college student, he won the Chuckanut Drive unicycle marathon. In 1988, our dad’s handmade Baldwin train won multiple awards and was featured at Disneyland. Each piece of the train was carefully made to scale by hand, right down to the rivets. A few years later, he carved the pattern for the mold of the huge medallion above the entrance to the Aerospace Machinists building in Seattle, WA.
Ellis is survived by his three children: Brooke Hubbard (Duane) of Okanogan, WA, Heather Robinson (Hal) of Granite Falls, WA, and Brad Robinson of Burlington, WA; two grandchildren: Erik and Emily; and two great-grandchildren: Daisy and Alexa. He was very loved and we miss him already.
We would like to thank all of the people who watched after our dad as he grew older and continued to live by himself in both Waterville, WA, and Wenatchee.
He requested no services, but wanted everyone to read his last favorite poem, “House by the Side of the Road” by Sam Walter Foss.
THERE are hermit souls that live withdrawn
In the place of their self-content;
There are souls like stars, that dwell apart,
In a fellowless firmament;
There are pioneer souls that blaze the paths
Where highways never ran-
But let me live by the side of the road
And be a friend to man.
Let me live in a house by the side of the road
Where the race of men go by-
The men who are good and the men who are bad,
As good and as bad as I.
I would not sit in the scorner's seat
Nor hurl the cynic's ban-
Let me live in a house by the side of the road
And be a friend to man.
I see from my house by the side of the road
By the side of the highway of life,
The men who press with the ardor of hope,
The men who are faint with the strife,
But I turn not away from their smiles and tears,
Both parts of an infinite plan-
Let me live in a house by the side of the road
And be a friend to man.
I know there are brook-gladdened meadows ahead,
And mountains of wearisome height;
That the road passes on through the long afternoon
And stretches away to the night.
And still I rejoice when the travelers rejoice
And weep with the strangers that moan,
Nor live in my house by the side of the road
Like a man who dwells alone.
Let me live in my house by the side of the road,
Where the race of men go by-
They are good, they are bad, they are weak, they are strong,
Wise, foolish - so am I.
Then why should I sit in the scorner's seat,
Or hurl the cynic's ban?
Let me live in my house by the side of the road
And be a friend to man.