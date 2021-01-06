Elmer Anderson, 98
A longtime Veteran traded in his Air Force wings for angel wings on December 31st, 2020.
Elmer A. Anderson passed away peacefully just one week before his 99th birthday at his home in East Wenatchee, Washington. Elmer was born on January 6, 1922 in Arlington, Washington to Emma and Anton Anderson.
Elmer graduated from Marysville High School in 1940. He met DeLayne McLaughlin while she was still in high school and were wed in 1947 in Mount Vernon.
Elmer worked at Boeing prior to WWII. He joined the Army Air Corp in 1942. During his years in the military, he flew 36 bombing missions with the 351st bomb group from Polebrook, England and even earned a Purple Heart, an Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, and the Distinguished Flying Cross prior to his honorable discharge in 1945.
He worked for the PUD in Snohomish County as a meter reader in 1947 and then took a six-year leave of absence to work his dairy farm which he purchased from his parents in 1951. In 1970, he became the manager of the Stanwood PUD until his retirement in 1975. Beginning in 1978, Elmer and Dee enjoyed traveling to Yuma, AZ every year for the winters.
Elmer belonged to the Stanwood Chamber of Commerce several years, including two years as president, was a past president and a board member of the Stanwood Kiwanis, chairman of the United Way and March of Dimes fund drives, a past member of the board of the Stanwood Camano Area Foundation as well as a 4H leader for many years. In addition, Elmer was an Evergreen State Fair Board member for 50 years. The Evergreen State Fair was even dedicated to both Elmer and Dee in 1993.
Elmer was a hardworking man and he left family and friends in awe of his strength and perseverance. He had a passion for playing saxophone at local dances for many years, was a skilled wood carving artist, and loved building and flying model airplanes.
Elmer is preceded in death by his parents Emma and Anton Anderson. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, DeLayne Anderson, sister Evelyn Graafstra, son Alan Anderson (Nancy), daughters Claudia Walker (Dan), and Linda Greene (Tim), 7 grandkids, and 14 great-grandkids.
There will be a small graveside family service at Cypress Lawn in Everett on January 6, 2021 which would have been his 99th birthday.
“The song is ended, but the melody lingers on.” -Irving Berlin