Elmer S. Melcher
Wenatchee, WA
Elmer S. Melcher passed away on July 4, 2020, at home, surrounded by family, following a short battle with cancer. Elmer was born in Lindsay, NE, on January 18, 1936. He grew up on a farm, until his parents, William and Alice Melcher, sold the farm and moved to Wenatchee, WA. He went to work at Alcoa, at the age of 16, for a few years, before joining the United States Air Force. After serving four years in the Air Force, he returned to Wenatchee, and continued working at Alcoa for 42 years.
Elmer married Beverly Duncan Mckee on July 28, 1987. He was an avid antique car collector and other antiques. Elmer and Beverly enjoyed traveling in their motorhome, which had been converted from a Greyhound bus. One of his favorites, was going to their property in Packwood, WA.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly, of the home; daughters: Bonnie Martinez and Jodie Melcher of Wenatchee, WA; step-son, Russ McKee of Wenatchee, WA; granddaughters: Monica (Lance) Merz of East Wenatchee, WA, Wendy (Jay) Ehlers of North Carolina; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; sister, Connie Costello of Moses Lake, WA. He was preceded in death by his son, Russell; sister, Pat Whitmire; and parents, William and Alice Melcher.
At his request, there will be no service. Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA, is in charge of arrangements.